Railway Writes To Mamata Banerjee, Says Not Informed Of Bridge Inauguration It Majorly Funded

The Eastern Railway (ER) has written to the West Bengal government over not being informed of the proposed inauguration of a rail over bridge at Kamarkundu in Hooghly district on Friday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, for the construction of which it spent the lion's share, a railway official said.

Ms Banerjee is scheduled to inaugurate the Kamarkundu rail over bridge from Bajemelia in Singur block on Friday at 3 pm, a senior official of the Hooghly district said.

He said arrangements have been made for the programme.

A railway official said that the ER has provided Rs 26.7 crore of the total Rs 44.86 crore cost of the project, while the West Bengal government's share was Rs 18.16 crore.

"Our share for the rail over bridge at Kamarkundu is 60 per cent, while that of the state government is 40 per cent," he said.

The official said that the ER has written to the state government over it not being informed of the proposed inauguration of the bridge, the length of which is nearly a kilometre.

He said that the ER had earlier written to the state government proposing a date for the inauguration of the bridge but had been informed that the chief minister would be part of the programme.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)