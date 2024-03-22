Watch: Railway Workers Push Train After It Breaks Down In UP's Amethi

The unexpected halt by the train affected other train schedules.

Some railway workers were seen pushing a train that broke down near Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, in a curious video captured by an onlooker. The train hit a technical snag after which the workers had to push it off the main line onto a loop line.

The DPC train - used mainly by Railways employees for inspection - got stuck on tracks at the Nihalgarh Railway Station in Amethi district.

The incident highlights the apparent negligence by the railway department.

The unexpected halt by the train at the station's outer area disrupted the main line and affected other train schedules.

Despite concerted efforts, the snag couldn't be rectified promptly, leading railway workers to resort to physically pushing the train. Several bystanders were seen in the video witnessing the bizarre scene.

The incident underscores the need for stringent safety protocols and maintenance standards within the railway sector. It also highlights the importance of addressing systemic issues to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Authorities have been asked to investigate the matter thoroughly and take necessary measures to ensure the safety and efficiency of railway operations in the region.