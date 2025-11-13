Railway Vendor Chases Moving Train After Passenger Refuses To Pay, Video Triggers Anger

A video of a young vendor desperately running alongside a moving train, pleading for payment from a passenger who refused to pay for food items, has gone viral and sparked widespread outrage. The exact location of the incident remains unconfirmed. The video captures the vendor running alongside a moving train, tapping desperately on the window in an attempt to retrieve his payment from a passenger.

Despite his efforts, the passenger reportedly ignored him, and the train pulled away, leaving the vendor dejected on the platform. Another commuter recorded the incident, and the clip has since gone viral, drawing widespread outrage on social media.

"For some it might be a few rupees For him, it's for his family's Survival. A young vendor seen sprinting alongside a moving train pleading, crying just to get paid for what he sold ,while the passenger inside laughs it off refusing to pay. This isn't fun but a Crime," the video was captioned on X.

Here is the video:

The incident highlights the daily struggles and harsh realities faced by small vendors who rely on every rupee for survival, often working in difficult and unsafe conditions. Social media users condemned the passenger's actions as "inhuman" and "heartless".

One user wrote, "Humanity has died. Imagine making a vendor run with the train for a few bucks after taking stuff from him."

Another commented, "I really feel pity for him why this world is so cruel for many peoples, even 10 rupees is very hard to earn."

A third said, "This is only some money for the passenger but for him it's a bread for a day."