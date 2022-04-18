Railway Protection Force Personnel Killed In Terror Attack In Pulwama, J&K

Head Constable Surinder Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Devraj were shot near a tea stall in Kakapora.

Two personnel of the Railway Protection Force were attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district today. Head Constable Surinder Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Devraj were shot near a tea stall in Kakapora, sources said. The two were taken immediately to a hospital, where doctors declared Surinder Singh dead on arrival.

A cordon and search operation was launched after they attack, but the attackers have managed to escape, police sources said.

There has been a spurt in terrorist attacks in Kashmir ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, due on April 24. PM Modi will address a major rally near Jammu which will be attended by thousands of panchayat members to mark the Panchayat Raj Day.

Over the last three weeks, terrorists have stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in the Kashmir Valley. This was the ninth attack this month.

Targeted killings of outsiders who came to Jammu and Kashmir in search of jobs, and indigenous Kashmiri pandits, have also increased.

There have been multiple attacks on panchayat members as well. Four panchayat members were killed in targeted attacks since last month.

On Friday, a sarpanch or elected village chief, was killed by terrorists in a targeted attack in Baramulla district. Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo was shot point blank. Critically injured, he died on way to the hospital -- the fourth panchayat member to be killed in Kashmir over the last six weeks.

On Wednesday, terrorists killed a migrant worker -- a driver -- in Kulgam district in what appeared yet another instance of targeted attack. Satish Kumar Singh died on the way to hospital.

In October, seven civilians were killed in five days -- among them a Kashmiri Pandit, a Sikh and two non-local Hindus.