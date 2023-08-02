Railway Police Officer Killed In Train Firing Cremated With State Honours

The body reached Rajasthan from Mumbai today.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) assistant sub-inspector Tikaram Meena who was shot dead by his colleague on Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express was cremated at his native village in Rajasthan with full state honours today.

The body reached the Sawai Madhopur railway station from Mumbai on the Paschim Express today. Administration officials and local residents had gathered at the station.

A funeral procession was taken out from the railway station to his native village, Shyampura, in Sawai Madhopur district.

After reaching the village, family members along with villagers refused to let the cremation proceed and demanded the status of martyr for Meena.

"Family members and villagers had demanded the status of a martyr along with compensation and job. Talks were held with them. After the assurance, family members agreed for the cremation," SDM Kapil Sharma told reporters.

Meena's son Rajendra Prasad lit the funeral pyre as locals and administrative officials paid homage to the departed soul.

RPF constable Chetan Singh, who was on escort duty, had fired 12 rounds from his automatic service rifle on board Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Monday, killing four people, including Meena and three passengers.

