Railway Ministry Shares How A 'Home Signal' Plays An Important Role In Ensuring Rail Safety

The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. The ministry also shares interesting facts and information about trains and their many services. On Saturday, the Ministry of Railways took to Twitter to describe the importance of a ''Home Signal'' in ensuring rail safety.

''When you travel by train, have you ever noticed the first Signal turning Red/Yellow/Green as the train approaches the station? It's the Home Signal: the First Stop Signal!'' The ministry also shared a picture to describe the process and explained that a 'Home signal' serves as a reception signal for railway stations, allowing the train to enter the station section safely.

When you travel by train, have you ever noticed the first Signal turning Red/Yellow/Green as the train approaches the station?



It's the Home Signal : the First Stop Signal ! pic.twitter.com/SL7lJfTmo0 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 25, 2023

In another tweet, The Ministry of Railways explained how a loco pilot understands which diverging route should be taken when approaching a station with multiple tracks.

''When two or more divergent routes are available for a train, Route indicators fixed on the Home Signal are used to indicate to the Loco pilot which route is set for them,'' Railways explained.

Have you ever wondered how a loco pilot understands which diverging route to take when approaching a station with multiple tracks?



It's possible only with the help of the Home Signal's Route Indicator! pic.twitter.com/KSzsP07gkM — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 25, 2023

The ministry shared the tweet on March 25 and since then, it has amassed 493 likes and 322 retweets.

A few days back, the ministry shared a glimpse of Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi railway station in Karnataka which recently entered the Guinness Book of World Records for having the longest railway platform in the world. The 1,507 m long platform which has been built at a cost of about ₹ 20 crores was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12.

While the Gorakhpur platform in Uttar Pradesh is the second longest at 1,366.33 meters, Kollam Junction in Kerala has the third longest platform at 1,180.5 meters.