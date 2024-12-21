Video: How Railways' Anti-Collision System 'Kavach' Helps Loco Pilots In Dense Fog

Kavach's primary function is to monitor and control train speeds.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has highlighted the role of the ‘Kavach' system in ensuring train safety during foggy weather. Kavach, which means armour, is an anti-collision system developed to achieve the goal of “zero accidents.”

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), a train is seen navigating through thick fog at a speed of 130 km/h. On the left, a monitor displays a green signal, indicating the train can move seamlessly. The video highlights how the Kavach system aids the loco pilot in operating the train effectively, even in adverse weather conditions.

The note attached to the video read, “Dense fog outside. Kavach shows the signal right inside the cab. Pilot doesn't have to look outside for signal,” highlighting the system's ability to operate in challenging weather conditions.

Dense fog outside. Kavach shows the signal right inside the cab. Pilot doesn't have to look outside for signal. pic.twitter.com/cdQJDYNGrk — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 21, 2024

‘Kavach,' a homegrown Automatic Train Protection (ATP) technology, is designed to address challenges posed by unpredictable weather, such as dense fog, heavy rain and extreme temperatures. By monitoring the speed of the train and ensuring it stays within safe limits, Kavach can intervene automatically if the pilot fails to take corrective action in time. This automatic response significantly reduces the chances of accidents, especially in conditions where visibility is severely compromised. The system's real-time signal display inside the cab ensures that drivers can continue operations safely, even when they can't rely on external cues.

Kavach's primary function is to monitor and control train speeds, stepping in when the loco pilot fails to respond. If the train exceeds the speed limit or the operator misses a critical signal, the system automatically applies the brakes to prevent potential collisions.

Earlier this year, Vaishnaw emphasised the government's commitment to rolling out Kavach on a national scale, with plans for “mission mode” implementation. This push follows a few high-profile train accidents, including a deadly collision in Darjeeling, West Bengal, in June 2024, which occurred due to the absence of Kavach on the tracks. In the aftermath, there have been increasing calls to expedite the installation of the system, particularly in areas prone to extreme weather conditions such as fog.

As of November 2024, Kavach has been deployed on more than 1,548 route kilometres (RKm) across the South Central Railway and North Central Railway regions. Work is also progressing rapidly on key corridors such as Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah, which together cover around 3,000 RKm. Regular trials are being conducted to ensure the system is ready for full deployment on these critical routes.