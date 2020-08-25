On Camera, Boy, 4, Rescued Amid Cheers After Maharashtra Building Crashes

A video shows rescue officials bursting into cheers.

A four-year-old, who was trapped in debris for more than 19 hours after a building collapsed in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday evening, was rescued this afternoon. A video captured the momentary relief for the teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and other local officials as they clapped and expressed their joy on finding the child alive.

The video shows the rescue officials bursting into cheers after the child was pulled out alive from the debris. Another clip showed them putting the child, Mohammad Bangi, on a stretcher to take him to a hospital.

The rescue teams have been working at the site for more than 19 hours after the residential building, which was about seven years old, collapsed on Monday evening. The five-story building had over 45 flats. Three teams of the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and 12 teams of the fire brigade are at the spot.

At least six people are dead and several are still missing as the rescue operations continue. A case has been filed against the contractor and architect of the building,

"Sixteen people are still missing. A case has been registered against the developer and architect. Whoever will be responsible, strict action will be taken against them. It would take another seven-eight hours to clear the debris," Collector Nidhi Chaudhary told NDTV this afternoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he was "saddened" by the incident. "Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance," his office tweeted this morning.

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah had called the incident "very tragic". "The collapse of a building in Raigad, Maharashtra is very tragic. Have spoken to DG @NDRFHQ to provide all possible assistance, teams are on the way and will be assisting with the rescue operations as soon as possible. Praying for everyone's safety," he wrote in a tweet.

Two state ministers - Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde - visited the accident site yesterday.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear but building collapses are common during India's June-September monsoon, with old and rickety structures buckling after days of non-stop rain.

The monsoon plays a vital role in boosting agricultural harvests across South Asia. But it also causes widespread death and destruction, unleashing floods, triggering building collapses and inundating low-lying villages.