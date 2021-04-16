Rahul Gandhi's Throwback Instagram Post On Centre's Covid Strategy

Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over its strategy to deal with COVID-19. (FILE)

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Centre yet again over its strategy to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic whose deadly second wave is raging through the country. Mr Gandhi, sharing a snippet from a year-old video alongside a report on the current situation of Covid in the country, he suggested that not much has changed in terms of the infrastructure and testing strategy to deal with the virus.

"One year later, our people continue to suffer, our infrastructure continues to crumble, and our PM continues to turn away from his responsibilities," he wrote on Instagram.

Rahul Gandhi's taunt for the government comes after several states have come up with strict restrictions as they grapple with shortage of beds, oxygen, essential medicines and vaccine doses.

India battled a record surge on Friday as it reported 2,17,353 new , marking the eighth record daily increase in the last nine days and taking the total number of cases to more than 1.42 crore.

The Congress leader, a few days after the imposition of nationwide lockdown, had pitched for using the time to aggressively expand the country's testing ability and strengthening its healthcare infrastructure.

"The lockdown allows you the time and space to put in medical resources, to ramp up your testing ability, to prepare your hospitals, to get ventilators, to create the type of architecture that is required to fight the virus when it picks up again," he had said.

Earlier in the day, Mr Gandhi took a dig at the government over its strategy to deal with the pandemic. The strategy to fight the current Covid surge comprises a "Tughlaqi lockdown, ringing bells and singing praises to the Lord", the senior Congress leader said.