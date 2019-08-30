'Timely Visit Then...': Rahul Gandhi's Swipe At PM After Kerala Tweet

Rahul Gandhi made a three-day visit to his constituency of Wayanad this week.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Kerala that was affected by floods recently. The former Congress president also termed it "unfair" that Kerala is waiting for a relief package similar to those given to other flood-hit states.

Rahul Gandhi was replying to a tweet by PM Modi in which he recalled his last visit to the coastal state in June, to the famous Guruvayur temple, soon after he was re-elected for a second term.

"After your visit to Guruvayur - a huge flood visited Kerala, causing death & destruction. A timely visit then would have been appreciated," Mr Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad tweeted, quoting a tweet by PM Modi on Kerala.

PM Modi had offered prayers at the Guruvayur temple and addressed BJP workers in Thrissur in June. "Kerala is also special for me, personally. I have had numerous opportunities to visit Kerala. One of the first things I did after the people blessed me yet again with a big responsibility is visiting the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted as he addressed the Malayala Manorama News Conclave in Kochi via video conferencing.

Heavy rain and floods triggered a series of landslides and caused widespread destrution in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram. At least 125 people were killed in the heavy rain and landslides. While 60 people died in Malappuram, 14 lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Wayanad district.

Rahul Gandhi was on a three-day visit to his constituency this week to review the damage done by floods. He sought early compensation and speedy rehabilitation for flood-affected people of Wayanad.

While interacting with locals at marooned at a school, Mr Gandhi said he had informed PM Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that compensation and relocation needed to be done fast and quick. He said that he had been assured that the needful would be done.

Mr Vijayan announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of people who lost their lives due to the floods.

