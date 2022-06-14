Rahul Gandhi's Questioning Live Updates: Congress Leader Summoned Again Today

New Delhi:
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper on Monday and was called to depose again on Tuesday.
Mr Gandhi, who appeared before the probe agency for the first time for questioning, arrived at the ED office at 11.10 am on Monday accompanied by party leaders including sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and escorted by armed CRPF personnel.
The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Rahul Gandhi and mother, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, for questioning in alleged money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper
The Congress has alleged that the questioning is part of the ruling BJP's "vendetta politics".
Here are the LIVE updates on Rahul Gandhi's Questioning:
When 3 Big, Burly Policemen Crash Into You, P Chidambaram On Rib Fracture
P Chidambaram was among hundred of Congress leaders and workers who protested outside the Enforcement Directorates Delhi office as party leader Rahul Gandhi came for questioning by the probe agency.
Rahul Gandhi Questioned For Over 10 Hours, Summoned Again Today
Congress's Rahul Gandhi -- questioned yesterday in an alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper -- has been summoned again today for further questioning, sources said.
