Day 2 Of Rahul Gandhi's Questioning, Protests, Detentions: 10 Points

Rahul Gandhi and sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the Congress office amid sloganeering by party members. Several senior leaders, including KC Venugopal who was manhandled by the police yesterday, are also accompanying Mr Gandhi who has left for the ED office.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployment in large numbers around the Congress's main Delhi office. Several barricades have been placed to prevent movement towards the grand old party's Akbar road office.

The area surrounding the Enforcement Directorate's Delhi office where Mr Gandhi will be questioned as also been cleared and cordoned off. Entry has been restricted and only the probe agency's employess are being allowed inside. Police and security forces have been deployed to prevent a repeat of yesterday's massive protests.

Section 144 has been declared in the central Delhi area which prohibits assembly of people in large groups. Congress legislators claim they were going to the party office in seperate vehicles, which does not violate the rules, but were anyway stopped and detained.

Party workers and senior leaders have started gathering at the Congress office. Visuals from the spot show physical altercations with the police and securtiy forces as they are stopped from entering the cordoned off area. Several party workers and even a dew MPs have been detained as they tried to reach the party office. Some MPs have been taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned for more than ten hours yesterday in an alleged money laundering case connected to the National Herald newspaper. Sources said he has been summoned again today for further questioning.

The person being interrogated is given a set of questions and asked to write down the answers in their own handwriting. Sources say Mr Gandhi was asked around 45 questions yesterday and is expected to spend a long day at the probe agency's office again. Unlike with the police, any statement made to an ED officer is admissible in the court.

The Congress again slammed the BJP-led Centre and accused it of using the probe agency as an "election management department" which it claimed has lodged over 5,000 cases to intimidate political adversaries. The cases vanish when one joins the BJP, the party alleged.

Rahul Gandhi asked tough questions of the Centre on the Chinese encroachment, rising inflation, handling of the pandemic, the migrant workers' plight during lockdowns, farmers' protests and "communal unrest being fanned by the BJP", senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, claiming that the government fears Mr Gandhi and that's the only reason it is 'targetting' him.