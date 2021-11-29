'Rahul's Paradise, Fake Gandhis': BJP Mocks Farm Laws Parliament Protest

Congress leaders protest in parliament; the bill to cancel 3 farm law was passed today

The BJP has taken a swipe at the Congress for protesting over the country's three new farm laws when the centre has clearly moved to cancel them. A bill to repeal the three laws was passed by both houses of parliament today. The President is expected to give his assent anytime.

This morning, on the first day of the winter session of parliament, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, her son and party MP Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders had shouted slogans in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statues outside the parliament building.

They held a large banner that said, "We demand repeal of black farm laws."

The BJP pointed out the Congress's protest was "fake".

"If the 'fake Gandhis' think they can fool Indians by protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue, they are living in Rahul's Paradise. Such is the political bankruptcy of CONgress; they are protesting against the farm laws that are being already being repealed in parliament," the Karnataka BJP tweeted on its official handle.

If the "Fake Gandhis" think they can fool Indians by protesting in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue, they are living in Rahul's Paradise.



Such is the political bankruptcy of CONgress, they are protesting against the #FarmLaws that are being already being repealed in Parliament. pic.twitter.com/5MNprdgKbF — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) November 29, 2021

After nearly a year of protest by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month announced the centre would cancel the three farm laws. A bill to cancel the laws was passed today.

The farmers have, however, not withdrawn their protest. They have been asking for a law to ensure minimum support price, or MSP.

The opposition parties and some farmer leaders have criticised the move as coming a bit too late. They see the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh early next year as having given an effect on PM Modi's climbdown on the farm laws. A large section of farmers in UP have been protesting against the laws too.