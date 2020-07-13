'India At Good Position?': Rahul Gandhi's Dig At Amit Shah Over COVID-19

Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi has been deeply critical of the government's handling of the pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi has put out his latest attack of the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, sharing a graph and and saying, "India at good position in #COVID19 battle?"



The Congress leader's tweet comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said India is at a "good position" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and that the country will fight the disease with determination and enthusiasm.

The graph shared by Mr Gandhi - who has been deeply critical of the government's handling of the pandemic - depicts the "ideal curve" for COVID-19 cases, showing the seven-day count of average coronavirus cases in the US, India, South Korea and New Zealand.

Amit Shah had said that the world is appreciating India's against coronavirus.

"We are at a good position in this coronavirus battle and will continue this fight with determination and there is no atmosphere of fear. We have the passion to battle it and enthusiasm to defeat it (coronavirus)," Amit Shah had said on Sunday in his address over a webinar link after participating in a mega plantation drive initiated by the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), news agency PTI reported.

"The world is seeing that if a successful battle has been fought anywhere across the globe against the coronavirus it is India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Mr Shah said. "It was feared that how would a large country like ours would face this challenge given that we have a federal structure of governance, dense population of 130 crore people and no single chain of command," Amit Shah said.

India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil. The country recorded the biggest single-day spike of 28,701 cases on Sunday, taking the total cases so far to 8,78,254. 23,174 have died of the disease in India.