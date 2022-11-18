Rahul Gandhi's Gujarat Campaign To Overlap PM Modi's On Monday

Rahul Gandhi may visit Gujarat's Navsari on Monday.

Taking a break from his party's back-to-basics Bharat Jodo Yatra traversing the entire length of the country from the south, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in Gujarat on Monday for next month's state elections.

His visit will coincide with one by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been devoting far more time to electioneering ahead of the polls in his home state.

Elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases, on December 1 and 5. Votes will be counted on December 8.

While details of Rahul Gandhi's visit are set to be announced on Friday, PM Modi's trip is expected to cover at least eight programmes criss-crossing the state from Saurashtra to Surat.

The highlight of PM Modi's tour is his visit to the famous Somnath Temple on Sunday. The Prime Minister is also the chairman of the Somnath Temple Trust.

On Saturday, evening after landing in Gujarat, the Prime Minister will address a rally in Valsad.

The next day, after visiting the Somnath Temple, he is scheduled to address four rallies in the Saurashtra region at Veraval, Dhorarji, Amreli and Botad.

In the last assembly elections, the BJP was not able to win a single seat in these assembly constituencies in Saurashtra, most of which has traditionally voted for the Congress.

On Day 3, PM Modi will hold three rallies in Surendranagar, Bharuch and Navsari.

While Bharuch was the constituency of the former Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel in the past, the BJP state president CR Patil who hails from Navsari has been winning the Lok Sabha seat with huge margins.

Rahul Gandhi is also likely to visit Navsari on Monday.

PM Modi is also expected to have a closed-door meeting with the state leaders during his stay.