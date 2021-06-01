'PM's Hall Of Shame...': Rahul Gandhi's Fresh Attack, This Time Over GDP

Rahul Gandhi has been tirelessly using Twitter to slam the government. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been tirelessly using Twitter to criticise the government, today blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the rise in unemployment in the country. India's economic growth has seen a sharp fall, he suggested, due to poor governance.

"PM's hall of shame - Minimum GDP. Maximum unemployment (sic)," the 50-year-old ex-Congress chief tweeted along with a graph by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy to buttress his argument. Mr Gandhi's tweet comes just a day after the release of the GDP data.

In the fiscal year 2020-21, Indian economy saw its worst ever performance in over four decades as the country clocked a negative growth of 7.3 per cent, showed the data released on Monday by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

"The growth in GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.3 percent as compared to 4.0 percent in 2019-20," the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said in a press release.

PM's hall of shame-



Minimum GDP

Maximum Unemployment. pic.twitter.com/9jQOCSaWgh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 1, 2021

Soon after the GDP data was released, the Congress lashed out at the centre. "India's economic ruin began the day the incompetent Modi government came to power. The rapid slowdown began before the pandemic hit, now India's GDP sees its lowest rate in 40 years," read a tweet on its official Twitter handle.

The party and its leaders have been relentlessly attacking the government over the handing of the pandemic, slow pace of vaccination and the effect of Covid on the national economy.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra this morning in a tweet hit out at the centre over the "vaccine policy", and differential pricing, which has emerged as a contentious issue. "Modi government's vaccine policy: To evade from responsibility, and blame the states; no arrangement for people with no internet facilities; one nation three prices. Result: Only 3.4 per cent of the country's population is vaccinated and only uncertainties lie ahead."

Last week, slamming Rahul Gandhi after he wrote to PM Modi on vaccines, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said that the government aims to vaccinate the entire country by year-end.



