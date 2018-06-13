Rahul Gandhi's First Mumbai 'Press Conference' Was Over In 2.40 Minutes

Over 100 journalists from print, electronic and online media had come for the press interaction. Many of them took to social media expressing disappointment and mocking the media briefing as the "shortest press conference".
The press interaction was scheduled to be held at 8:30 am. Mr Gandhi reached the venue by 9:20 pm, made at statements criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and the RSS, before leaving for Nagpur.
So most Mumbai journalists left home by 6 this morning to attend a press conference by @RahulGandhi who turned up 45 minutes late and spoke for exactly 2.47 minutes (incl qs). Shortest press conference of my life and now I want answers for my lost sleep! @INCMaharashtra- Kajal K Iyer (@Kajal_Iyer) June 13, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi's first ever press conference lasted for just 2 minutes and 45 seconds. Over 100 representatives from print, electronic & online media turned up and patiently waited for Gandhi, who breezed in almost an hour late & make mockery of press conference.- TheGiniKhan (@giniromet) June 13, 2018
Witnessed Guiness book moment as @RahulGandhi addressed the shortest PC of 2min 47 sec. #HistoricPC@sahiljoshii@journovidya@sachin_inc@INCIndia@INCMaharashtra@Marathi_Rash@Kajal_Iyer@sanjaynirupampic.twitter.com/0UbU363TNM- Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) June 13, 2018
Amit Malviya. who heads the BJP's IT cell, also took a swipe at the Congress chief, tweeting: "Rahul Gandhi just did a 1min 44sec, world's shortest perhaps, press conference in Mumbai".
Rahul Gandhi just did a 1min 44sec, world’s shortest perhaps, press conference in Mumbai and ran away the moment he was asked about the charges framed by the Bhiwandi court for repeatedly lying and misleading the nation on historical facts about the RSS. Scared of media scrutiny?- Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 13, 2018
Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam defended his party president and blamed "miscommunication" for the confusion. "Apparently, there was confusion over the nature of the interaction," he said in a tweet.
Congress President @RahulGandhi gave a soundbyte this morning. Apparently there was some confusion over the nature of the interaction. Regret any confusion caused. Never the intention. Always appreciate and respect the support we get from the media.#RahulGandhiInMumbai- Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 13, 2018
"I informed this to Rahulji and he told me that he would give a "byte" before leaving for Nagpur today morning. It was never supposed to be an interaction," Mr Nirupam said, according to news agency Press Trust of India. "This was miscommunicated by our media co-ordinators and we accept responsibility for this goof-up," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)