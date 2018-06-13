Rahul Gandhi's First Mumbai 'Press Conference' Was Over In 2.40 Minutes

Rahul Gandhi reached for press interaction in Mumbai almost an hour late. (File)

So most Mumbai journalists left home by 6 this morning to attend a press conference by @RahulGandhi who turned up 45 minutes late and spoke for exactly 2.47 minutes (incl qs). Shortest press conference of my life and now I want answers for my lost sleep! @INCMaharashtra - Kajal K Iyer (@Kajal_Iyer) June 13, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi's first ever press conference lasted for just 2 minutes and 45 seconds. Over 100 representatives from print, electronic & online media turned up and patiently waited for Gandhi, who breezed in almost an hour late & make mockery of press conference. - TheGiniKhan (@giniromet) June 13, 2018

Rahul Gandhi just did a 1min 44sec, world’s shortest perhaps, press conference in Mumbai and ran away the moment he was asked about the charges framed by the Bhiwandi court for repeatedly lying and misleading the nation on historical facts about the RSS. Scared of media scrutiny? - Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 13, 2018

Congress President @RahulGandhi gave a soundbyte this morning. Apparently there was some confusion over the nature of the interaction. Regret any confusion caused. Never the intention. Always appreciate and respect the support we get from the media.#RahulGandhiInMumbai - Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) June 13, 2018