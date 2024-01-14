'Rahul Gandhi's Yatra Will Have No Impact': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

Kailash Vijayvargiya also said that Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will have no impact

Taking a jibe at Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which was launched in Manipur's Thoubal on Sunday, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that this is just a ploy to launch Rahul Gandhi time and again and this film always gets flop.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is now an MLA from the Indore-1 Assembly constituency, said that Congress has a habit of criticising the Centre's policies, even if those policies benefit the public.

"How many times will they launch Rahul Gandhi? For the last 20 years, they have been trying to launch him, and in between, they tried launching Priyanka Gandhi. His (Rahul Gandhi) movie always gets flopped," Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

On Milind Deora's decision to quit Congress, the BJP MLA said, "Educated people of today know that Congress has no strong vision. When the time was there for them to conduct yatra, they did not go ahead with it and now they are doing so after the public taught them a lesson recently."

Kailash Vijayvargiya also mentioned that Congress's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will have no impact and will turn out to be nothing.

Congress never supported the good policies of PM Modi. They never praised PM Awas Yojana or the health insurance schemes being given to poor families. They always criticise. Congress has a negative role in our nation's development. Their yatra will have no impact," he said.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that his party started the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to ensure justice to the people as they are facing a period of 'great injustice' in the country.

"The questions arose- why the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra? It is because we are going through a period of great injustice in India. It is of all kinds--social, political and economical," Rahul Gandhi said after launching his yatra from Manipur's Thoubal.

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday kicked off his second large-scale outreach programme, 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Thoubal district.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Rahul Gandhi, and other Congress leaders have boarded the bus, which will accompany the yatra for the coming 66 days. The yatra began at noon from the Khongjom War Memorial.

It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts. The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)