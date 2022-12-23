Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra In Delhi Tomorrow: Roads To Avoid

Rahul Gandhi's pan-India foot march, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', enters Delhi tomorrow amid calls by the Health Minister to follow Covid protocols or suspend the march.

The Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, has released a traffic advisory.

The yatra - which has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan - will enter Delhi at 6:30 in the morning from Badarpur Border and end at Read Fort at 4:30 pm. A large number of people are expected to join the yatra at various points along the route.

"People who are going towards ISBT, Railway Stations, Airports are advised to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand," the traffic advisory underlined.

The traffic, says the advisory, is expected to remain heavy from Badarpur to Red Fort. The police have urged commuters to make "maximum use" of public transport to ensure a smooth journey.

The routes to avoid

Some of the affected roads/routes are: Badarpur flyover, Apollo Flyover, Modi Mill flyover, Ashram Chowk, Andrews Ganj, Lajpat Nagar Flyover, Moolchand, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Mandi House, Rajghat Chowk, among others.

"There will be graded and dynamic diversion to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring safety of pedestrians on roads," said the advisory.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, family members of freedom fighters, and top Congress leaders are expected to join the yatra, party sources have said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said at least 40,000 to 50,000 yatris are expected to participate in the yatra in the national capital.

The yatra completed 100 days on December 16.