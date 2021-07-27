'Home Minister Has Failed...': Rahul Gandhi On Assam-Mizoram Border Row

Rahul Gandhi attacked the government on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence at the Assam-Mizoram border, alleging that he has "failed" the country by "sowing hatred and distrust" into the lives of people and India is now reaping its "dreadful consequences".

According to officials, at least five Assam Police personnel were killed while defending the "constitutional boundary" of the state with Mizoram and more than 60 people were injured as the festering border dispute between the two northeastern states escalated on Monday.

"Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who've been killed. I hope the injured recover soon," Mr Gandhi tweeted, along with a video.

"HM has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences," the former Congress chief said.

In a statement on Monday, the Assam government alleged that the Mizoram Police opened fire on its officials. However, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana claimed that the state police responded "spontaneously by firing back" at Assam Police after its personnel crossed a duty post.

Later, Mr Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and urged them to ensure peace along the disputed border and find an amicable settlement.

Assam's Barak Valley districts of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi share a 164-km border with Mizoram's three districts of Aizawl, Kolasib and Mamit.

Following a territorial dispute, there were clashes along the inter-state border in August 2020 and February this year.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)