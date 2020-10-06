'Sikhs Protected My Grandmother At Home In 1977': Rahul Gandhi

On Sunday, the former Congress president launched a three-day tractor rally against the farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi today said he felt "he owed a debt to the people of Punjab" as he addressed the media after wrapping his protest against the government's farm laws. The Congress leader also tackled the Akali Dal's criticism about his absence from parliament when the bills were passed.

"Punjabis should see my actions, not words. I have learned a lot from the Punjabi people, their spirit has taught me a lot. In 1977 when my grandmother (former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi) lost the election, there was nobody else in my house, only Sikh protection; I owe a debt to the people of Punjab," Rahul Gandhi said.

He was replying to a media question on his party's double standards on the centre bullying states. "The Punjabi suba movement in 80s focused on strengthening the federal structure and your party is blamed for crushing it. Now you blame the centre for attacking the federal structure. Why should Punjabis trust you and your party," a reporter had asked.

On Sunday, the former Congress president launched a three-day tractor rally against the farm laws, which the opposition says will leave the farmers at the mercy of corporates and deprive them of a fair deal for their produce.

Yesterday, images of him sitting in a tractor on what appeared to be cushioned seats provoked a dig from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri of the BJP.

The ''Kheti Bachao Yatra'' is against the "kaala kanoon (dark laws)" that will destroy the existing structure of agriculture in the country and affect Punjab and Haryana the most, Mr Gandhi said today.

He was asked by reporters to respond to the Akali Dal's question: “What was he doing abroad when the bills were passed?”

The Congress MP replied: “My mother had gone for a medical check-up and my sister couldn't go with her as a few members of her staff had Covid. I was there with my mother; I'm her son also after all and have to look after her.”