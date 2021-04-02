Would Focus On Jobs Rather Than Growth If I Was PM, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi was participating in an online discussion hosted by the Harvard Kennedy School.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that had he been Prime Minister, he would focus more on creating jobs than being purely "growth-centric".

"I would move from just a growth-centric idea to a job-centric idea. I would say, 'we're going to need growth' but we are going to do everything to push production and job creation and value addition," he said in response to a question in an online discussion.

The interaction was part of Mr Gandhi's discussion with Ambassador Nicholas Burns from the Harvard Kennedy School in the US.

"Currently if look at our growth, the type of relationship that should be there between our growth and job creation, between value addition, production is not there. The Chinese lead value addition... I have never met a Chinese leader who has said 'I've got a job creation problem'."