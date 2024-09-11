Rahul Gandhi vs Kiren Rijiju Over Democracy, China

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the US.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in the United States on India's democracy, border dispute with China and issues related to minorities have prompted Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to counter the claims. Mr Gandhi, during his recent visit to the US, raised concerns about India's democratic fabric, claiming it was under attack.

"Yes, democracy was under attack, but that was in 1975 during the Emergency. Since then, democracy has never been under attack. That dark chapter will never return," Mr Rijiju said.

The Union Minister's comments were a reference to the 21-month Emergency period under Indira Gandhi's government, where civil liberties were curtailed, and elections were suspended.

Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Mr Gandhi claimed that Chinese troops had seized territory in Ladakh, an area the size of Delhi. "We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster," Mr Gandhi said.

"He should not make any such statements outside India. Before 1962 there was no demarcation and if something is happening that doesn't mean any such land has been taken," countered Mr Rijiju. "He is trying to demean India with people who are against India. These are people with anti-India elements."

Mr Rijiju was not the only BJP leader who condemned Mr Gandhi's statements. Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia accused Mr Gandhi of weakening Indian democracy by making such statements on foreign soil.

"Rahul Gandhi is a black spot in Indian democracy," Mr Bhatia declared, adding that the Congress leader's attacks on India's democratic institutions during his foreign visits were damaging the country's image globally.

