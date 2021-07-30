Rahul Gandhi Urges People To Follow Safety Norms As Covid Cases Rise In Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over rising Covid cases in Kerala. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala are worrying and urged people to follow all safety measures.

"Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying. I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines. Please take care," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The state logged 22,064 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and its test positivity rate, the percentage of people in a group testing positive for the virus, climbed to 13.53 per cent.

The situation has prompted the Union government to rush a six-member central team to the state even as the state government announced a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family and Welfare, there are 1,50,040 active cases in the state, while 31,60,804 people have recovered from the disease. The death count has mounted to 16,457.

