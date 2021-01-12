Rahul Gandhi To Watch Bull Taming Sport Jallikattu In Tamil Nadu

Rahul Gandhi will show his support for farmers by watching Jallikattu organized in Madurai

Rahul Gandhi will visit Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, when the festival of Pongal will be celebrated, and witness the controversial bull taming event ''Jallikattu''.

The Congress leader will show his support for farmers by watching the event organized in Madurai, the party's Tamil Nadu chief KS Alagiri said today.

"The bull is a symbol of farmers and part of their lives," he said.

His visit would "honour the farmers and the valorous Tamil culture on the day of the harvest festival, added Mr Alagiri, stressing that the Congress MP would not engage in any election campaign that day.

The party has billed Rahul Gandhi's visit, months before the Tamil Nadu election, as the "Rahulin Tamizh Vanakkam (Rahul's Tamil welcome)". The state is due for elections in April-May.

Mr Gandhi will land in Madurai and spend four hours in the temple town.

Jallikattu has been controversial because of allegations of animal cruelty. The Supreme Court in 2014 had banned the bull-taming sport following petitions by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

The state government, however, argued that Jallikattu was crucial to Tamil Nadu's culture and identity. The ban was removed in 2017 with an amendment to the law after massive protests in Chennai.

The government has allowed the event this year with restrictions because of the coronavirus. The number of players at any event cannot be more than 150 and participants need a COVID-19 negative certificate. The number of spectators has also been restricted to half.

The DMK-Congress alliance swept the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning 37 of the 38 seats in Tamil Nadu and is hoping to repeat it in Assembly elections too.