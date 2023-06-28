Rahul Gandhi To Visit Violence-Hit Manipur On Thursday

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will travel to violence-hit Manipur on Thursday, where he will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives.

Violent clashes broke out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have been injured since then.

"Rahul Gandhi ji will be visiting Manipur on 29-30 June. He will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit," tweeted Congress party leader KC Venugopal.

"Manipur has been burning for nearly two months, and desperately needs a healing touch so that the society can move from conflict to peace. This is a humanitarian tragedy and it is our responsibility to be a force of love, not hate," added Mr Venugopal.

Rahul Gandhi had said during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that he is opening 'mohabbat ki dukanein (shops spreading love) in the 'nafrat ka bazaar (market of hate) and that has become the Congress' often-repeated refrain to describe its politics going forward.

Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited the state for four days last month and met a cross sections of people in his efforts to bring back peace in the northeastern state.

On June 4, the Centre had set up a Commission of Inquiry, headed by former chief justice of the Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba, to probe the recent violence in the state.

On June 10, the central government had constituted a peace committee in Manipur headed by the Governor and for facilitating peace making process among various ethnic groups and initiate dialogue between conflicting parties and groups.

The Centre had also approved Rs 101.75 crore relief package for the displaced people in Manipur following a directive of the Home Minister.