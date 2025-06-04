"No Celebration Is Worth A Human Life": Rahul Gandhi On Bengaluru Stampede

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called the stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations "heartbreaking" and expressed condolences to the families of the victims, which claimed 11 lives.

He also wished a swift recovery for the injured in the incident. The Congress leader said the Karnataka government must give full support to those affected and stressed that safety rules must be strictly followed at all public events.

Taking to social media, X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "The tragic stampede near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's IPL victory celebrations is heartbreaking. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a swift and full recovery to all those injured."

He also said that this tragedy is a painful reminder that no celebration is worth a human life.

"In this hour of grief, I stand with the people of Bengaluru. The Karnataka government must provide all possible support and relief to the affected families. This tragedy is a painful reminder: no celebration is worth a human life. Every safety protocol for public events must be reviewed and strictly enforced - lives must always come first," the post reads.

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In a post on X, Kharge called on the authorities to immediately strengthen safety protocols for such events to prevent any future tragedy like this.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during the celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2025 victory. The loss of precious lives and the injuries sustained by many in this unfortunate incident are profoundly distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost loved ones, and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Kharge said.

He emphasised that the Congress Party stands in solidarity with the people of Bengaluru and commits to supporting all efforts to provide relief, medical help, and assistance to the families affected by the Karnataka government.

"The state government and relevant authorities must immediately review and strengthen safety protocols for such events to prevent any recurrence of such a tragedy. The joy of victory should never come at the cost of lives," Mallikarjun Kharge asserted.

