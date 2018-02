Congress President Rahul Gandhi will seek votes for his party in poll-bound Tripura today on the last day of campaigning.Mr Gandhi will address a public meeting at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya Stadium ground, District Unakoti, in Tripura, a few hours before campaigning ends in the state.The Congress is seeking to oust the Manik Sarkar-led CPI-M government in the north-eastern state. While Sarkar has been the chief minister of the state since 1998, his party the CPI-M has been in power in Tripura since 1993. Tripura goes to polls on February 18 to elect its 60-member state Assembly. The results for the polls will be announced on March 3.