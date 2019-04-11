Perfectly Happy If PM Modi Wants Action Against Me: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said PM was not invincible and it would become clear after polls (File)

Another day saw another challenge from Rahul Gandhi for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a day the first round of voting took place for the staggered national election. PM Modi had yesterday alleged a "Tughlaq Road election scam", implying that the Congress president, who lives there, was linked to a huge cash haul during income tax raids.

"I am perfectly happy if Modi wants to take any action against me," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh, where he went for his mother Sonia Gandhi's nomination.

He also dismissed PM Modi's threat to jail Congress leaders for corruption if he won another five-year term.

"PM Modi is not invincible and it will become clear after the Lok Sabha elections," Mr Gandhi told reporters.

"There have been many leaders in the past who thought they were invincible but history proved them wrong. Modi-ji's invincibility will be in full view after the Lok Sabha polls."

He renewed his offer of a public debate with the Prime Minister and said he was willing to have it at his home, if needed.

"The day he holds a debate with me, he will not be able to look the people in the eyes anymore. Everything will become clear," said the Congress chief.

Referring to the Supreme Court's latest decision on the Rafale case, Mr Gandhi said it was for the Prime Minister to respond on why the top court "has started an investigation" into the matter.

The Supreme Court yesterday rejected the centre's argument that classified documents on the Rafale jet deal cannot be evidence to consider a review of the court's clean chit to the government in December.

The top court will now hear petitions asking it to review its verdict on merits.

