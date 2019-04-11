Laser Pointed At Rahul Gandhi, Security Breach, Congress Tells Government

There is a threat to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's life and his security was breached when he had gone to file nomination from Amethi yesterday, the party has written to the Union home ministry. The Congress said during his media interaction, a laser was pointed at his head, which could come from a sniper rifle.

The party has enclosed a security video which shows a spot of green light on the temple of the 48-year-old party chief.

"A perusal of his media interaction will reflect that a laser (green) was pointed at his head, intermittently on at least 7 separate occasions in a short period; including twice at his temple on the right side of the head," read the letter, signed by senior party leaders Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala and Jairam Ramesh.

After examination of the footage, various people including four security personnel, have come to the conclusion that it could be a from a sniper gun, the letter said.

Rahul Gandhi's father and grandmother, former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, were assassinated. In view of the high threat perception, Mr Gandhi is an SPG (Special Protection Group) protectee.

Underscoring the situation, the Congress said, "All of us are deeply shocked and distressed at the possibility of the Congress president being targeted by a potential assassin".

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.