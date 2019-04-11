In Rahul Gandhi's Appeal To 'Vote Wisely', A Swipe At PM, 'Acche Din'

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi as he appealed people to "vote wisely".

Highlights "You vote today for soul of India...vote wisely," Rahul Gandhi tweeted Mr Gandhi targeted PM for what he implied were unfulfilled promises Voting on in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two Union Territories

On the first day of voting for the Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted a tweet urging voters to "vote wisely for the soul of India and its future".

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he implied were unfulfilled promises, Rahul Gandhi said instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts, the BJP-led government had given "no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear".

"You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely. No 2 Crore JOBS. No 15 Lakhs in Bank A/C. No ACCHE DIN. Instead: No JOBS. DEMONETISATION. Farmers in Pain. GABBAR SINGH TAX. Suit Boot Sarkar. RAFALE. Lies. Lies. Lies. Distrust. Violence. HATE. Fear," he tweeted.

The Congress also tweeted an appeal to voters. "Today you decide. Love over hate. Jobs over pakoda. Policies over propaganda. One nation over division. Vote for Congress. Vote for you. Today you pledge," posted the party.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted in Hindi, "Today, the Grand Festival of Democracy has started. The country does not have to be trapped in new tricks and has to follow the path to progress."

"We have to take India to new heights. We have to save it from lies, cheating and jumlas, and take it towards progress with love, peace and brotherhood. Do cast your vote because now "justice will be done"," he said.

Voting took place in 91 constituencies across 18 states and two Union Territories in the first phase of voting in the seven-phase national election.

