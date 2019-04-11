Congress Wants To Finish Middle Class: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the BJP viewed the contributions of the tax payers with due respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attempted to create a caste wedge in Congress' poll campaign, by claiming that the Opposition party, through promises made in its election manifesto, was trying to finish off the country's middle class.

Taking a dig at the universal basic income scheme 'Nyay' proposed in the Congress election manifesto, the Prime Minister said the Congress was trying to burden the tax-paying middle class even more, in order to benefit its "vote bank".

"The Congress has decided to put an additional tax burden on the country's middle class. If you see their manifesto, it is clearly visible, that the Congress will burden the shoulders of the middle class even more and in order to reach out towards its vote-bank," PM Modi said, in his campaign rally speech at an indoor stadium near Panaji on Wednesday.

"The Congress has started saying openly that it considers the country's middle class as greedy. This is there in their statements. Friends, is the country's middle class greedy? Is the country's middle class selfish?" PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said, that the BJP viewed the contributions of the tax payers with due respect, stressing that his government over the last 5 years had not raised tax during its term in power.

"I can say today that if anyone honestly contributes to the development of India, it is the middle class. They should be praised. Has the Congress not insulted the middle class? There is a defect in their intent, you can gauge," PM Modi said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.