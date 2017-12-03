Rahul Gandhi To File Nomination For Top Congress Post Tomorrow

A host of party heavyweights will be present when Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi files his nomination papers for the party chief's post at its headquarters in Delhi on Monday.Six Chief Ministers - Punjab's Amarinder Singh, Karnataka's Siddaramaiah, Himachal Pradesh's Virbhadra Singh, Puducherry's V. Narayanasamy, Meghalaya's Mukul Sangma and Mizoram's Lal Thanhawla - are expected to be present when over 90 sets of nomination papers are likely to be filed by various leaders to extend support to Rahul Gandhi's candidature.Congress state unit chiefs, senior leaders and Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will be present at the Congress central office to express support to Rahul Gandhi ahead of his much-awaited elevation.The Congress Vice President is likely to reach the party headquarters around 10.30 a.m. to file his nomination. He will sign sets of nomination papers to be filed before the Returning Officer.Mullappally Ramachandran, the Returning Officer for the organisational election, told IANS that 90 nomination forms were taken by different states though not one has been submitted so far.The process of nomination started on Friday. The last date for filing nominations is December 4.