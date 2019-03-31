Rahul Gandhi To Contest Second Seat From Kerala's Wayanad Besides Amethi

Rahul Gandhi was requested to contest from three southern states. (File)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will contest the coming Lok Sabha elections from a second seat besides family stronghold Amethi. The seat will be Kerala's Wayanad, senior party leader AK Anthony announced this morning.

This is the first time Mr Gandhi is contesting from a second seat - a decision that has triggered multiple jibes from the BJP. Union minister Smiti Irani has alleged that Mr Gandhi knows that he is going to lose from Amethi.

The Congress said the BJP comments were "immature".

"Similar allegations could have been made when Narendra Modi left Gujarat," said senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala. "The minister (Smriti Irani) lost Chandni Chowk and Amethi. Now she is prepped up for losing again in Amethi," he added.

The decision that Mr Gandhi would contest from a southern seat was taken last week by the Congress Working Committee. The party had said its southern units felt that it would boost their prospects if Mr Gandhi contested from the south as well.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of trying to create a divide between the north and south India, Mr Surjewala said Mr Gandhi was requested to contest from three southern states - Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

By representing Wayanad - which borders Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi would be able to represent the other states as well, Mr Surjewala said. "Rahul Gandhi and the Congress is fighting to save the culture of the people of South. The relation between North India and South has been unbreakable".

Rahul Gandhi, he said, "considers Amethi a part of his family".

Wayanad votes on April 23, Amethi on May 6. The counting of votes for the country will be held on May 23.

