Rahul Gandhi To Address ''Yuva Aakrosh'' Rally In Jaipur On Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi is also expected to talk on economic distress at the Jaipur rally on Tuesday (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Jaipur on Tuesday to highlight the issues of economic distress and unemployment.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president Sachin Pilot on Monday reviewed the preparations for "Yuva Aakrosh" rally at Ramnivas garden.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the biggest problem that the youth today are facing is unemployment.

He said the employment crisis is worsening and the Centre in its upcoming budget should focus on creating new jobs and adopting policies that will make the industry thrive and provide employment to the people.

"Biggest issue today for youth is unemployment as people employed in different sectors have been facing redundancies in the last 5 years. Job crisis is worsening. In the next budget, the government must focus on generating new jobs, on adopting policies which allow industries to grow & increase the number of staff (sic)," the Chief Minister tweeted.

"Unemployment is growing in the country, we are all suffering because of rising inflation. Trade and industries are facing a slowdown. Due to the wrong policies of the BJP government at the Centre, the country's economy is going down. The youth are feeling frustrated and angry (sic)," he added.

During the rally, Mr Gandhi is also likely to talk about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The Rajasthan Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the CAA. It is the second Congress-ruled state after Punjab to pass such a resolution.

"The central government is diverting public attention from the real issues and Gandhi will primarily focus on them in the rally," Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said.