Rahul Gandhi Takes Up "Push-Up" Challenge In Tamil Nadu. Watch

Rahul Gandhi was seen doing push-ups with a Class 10 student.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state elections, is trying to connect with locals with his fierce poll speeches, one-on-one interactions and also an apparent demonstration of his physical strength. In a video, which is widely being shared on social media, the 50-year-old ex-Congress chief is seen doing push-ups with a student.

A nearly one-minute-long clip shows the Kerala MP from Wayanad taking up the "push-up challenge" while talking to a student. "Can you do push-ups. Let's try 15?" he is asked by Merolin Shenigha, a class 10 student.

Handing over the mic, Rahul Gandhi smiles, and then he gets down to the task. Merolin and Mr Gandhi are seen doing one push-up after the other.

The Congress leader pauses while the student doesn't. He apparently says "she wins". Surrounded by a cheerful crowd, he takes it to the next level and does push-ups with one hand.

Mr Gandhi also shared the clip on his Instagram account, and wrote: "Push up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast."

Last week, Mr Gandhi got a compliment from boxer Vijender Singh. "Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people's leader. Way to go @RahulGandhi Ji," Mr Singh tweeted with a photo of Mr Gandhi. He had shared a picture from the Congress leader's Kerala visit. The photo was taken after he dived into the sea with local fishermen.

Abs of a boxer ????????

Most daring young fit & people's leader Way to go @RahulGandhi ji pic.twitter.com/E5QVSpTnBZ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 26, 2021

Mr Gandhi was on a boat with several fishermen when he suddenly jumped into the water. The 50-year-old MP swam for 10 minutes before returning to the shore.

His visits to Tamil Nadu and Kerala come ahead of the state polls next months. Both the states vote on April 6; results will be out on May 2.

