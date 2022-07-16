Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre's 'Jumlas' As Rupee Falls To All-Time Low

Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister has pushed the country into the "Amritkal' of hypocrisy. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rupee almost touching the Rs 80-mark against the US dollar and urged the government to stop the "politics of jumlas" and immediately reform its economic policies.

The rupee on Friday rebounded from the near-80 levels to close higher by 17 paise at 79.82 against the US currency following a recovery in the domestic stocks and weakness in the greenback in overseas markets.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi in a Facebook post in Hindi, Mr Gandhi said before becoming the prime minister, he used to give long sermons over the value of the rupee, but after becoming Prime Minister, he has pushed the country into the "Amritkal' of hypocrisy.

"For the first time in history, the rupee has crossed 80 -- and is at its weakest against the US dollar," the former Congress chief said.

In the coming days, the people of the country will have to pay for having a "directionless government" and the rupee being in shambles, Mr Gandhi said.

"The PM had said a 'strong PM is necessary for the strengthening of the rupee'. The reality of that phrase is in front of everyone today," he said.

"I am saying it again to the Government of India, there is still time, wake up from your 'Kumbhakarn' sleep. Stop politics of lies and jumlas, and reform economic policies immediately," Mr Gandhi said.

The common people of the country cannot bear the punishment for your failures, he said.

The Congress on Friday launched a fierce attack on the government alleging that it is directionless and silent on the free fall of the currency as it will affect every Indian.

Government sources have said the strength of the US dollar has been uniform this year and it has appreciated against many other currencies.

The strength of the US dollar against the Indian rupee cannot be viewed as an isolated case, they said, adding that it is just part of the strength of the US dollar globally, against all currencies - developed or emerging.

