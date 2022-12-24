'Sharing Love I Received From Her': Rahul Gandhi Shares Photo With Sonia Gandhi

Sharing the photo, Rahul Gandhi wrote that he is spreading the love he got from his mother.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has shared an emotional picture with his mother Sonia Gandhi as she joined him in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi today. The yatra, which has completed 100 days now, kicked off on September 7 from Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote that he is spreading the love he got from his mother in the country.

Thousands of people joined the Rahul Gandhi-led foot march as it reached Delhi this morning. Senior Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera, Randeep Surjewala, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja, were seen walking alongside Rahul Gandhi in the national capital. Sonia Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also took part in the foot march.

The yatra entered Delhi from Faridabad where Rahul Gandhi was welcomed by Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary and other party leaders. The yatris will take a three-hour break at Ashram before moving towards Red Fort where the mega march will conclude for the day.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra will be paused for nine days for a year-end break and resume on January 3 from Delhi.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently wrote a letter to Rahul Gandhi urging him to suspend the yatra if Covid-19 protocols could not be followed. “If this Covid protocol cannot be followed, then, in view of the public health emergency, and to save the country from the Covid pandemic, I request you to suspend the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the national interest,” the letter read.

The move drew criticism from several Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi said the letter was only sent to him even when “the BJP is taking out yatras in various states”. Congress leader Pawan Khera too highlighted the same and asked, “Why just Rahul Gandhi, why just Congress party, why just Bharat Jodo Yatra?"