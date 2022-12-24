Rahul Gandhi-Led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra In Delhi Today

The Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory (File)

The Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by party MP Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi early this morning amid calls by the Health Minister to follow Covid protocols.

Delhi Congress Chief Anil Chaudhary and party workers welcomed Rahul Gandhi, other party leaders and the padyatris at Badarpur Border as they entered the national capital from Faridabad.

Mr Gandhi was accompanied by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala.

While addressing party workers and leaders, he reiterated that the motive of his yatra is to open a 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) amid a 'nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred).

"Common man of the country is now talking about love. In every state, lakhs have joined the yatra. I have told people of RSS and BJP that we are here to open shop of love in your 'bazar' of hatred," Mr Gandhi said.

"They spread hatred, we spread love," he said.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the red fort.

The Delhi Police have released a traffic advisory. The traffic, says the advisory, is expected to remain heavy from Badarpur to Red Fort. The police have urged commuters to make "maximum use" of public transport to ensure a smooth journey.

Some of the affected roads/routes are: Badarpur flyover, Apollo Flyover, Modi Mill flyover, Ashram Chowk, Andrews Ganj, Lajpat Nagar Flyover, Moolchand, Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Mandi House, Rajghat Chowk, among others.

"There will be graded and dynamic diversion to ensure smooth traffic management and facilitate commuters while ensuring safety of pedestrians on roads," said the advisory.

The yatra, which completed 100 days on December 16, will take a nine-day year-end break and will again resume on January 3 from Delhi.