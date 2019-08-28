'Violence In Kashmir Instigated, Supported By Pakistan': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has criticised government's handling of J&K after he was stopped from visiting Srinagar

Rahul Gandhi, in tweets today, asserted that while he disagreed with the government on many issues, he wanted to make it "absolutely clear" that Kashmir is India's internal issue and violence in Jammu and Kashmir is instigated by Pakistan.

The tweet marks a significant message after the Congress leader's criticism of the government's handling of Jammu and Kashmir after he was stopped from visiting Srinagar and turned away from the airport on Saturday.

"I disagree with this government on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India's internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

"There is violence in Jammu and Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world," he added.

