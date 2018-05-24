Here's One From Me, Says Rahul Gandhi, Throwing #FuelChallenge At PM Modi Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked for 11 straight days climbing over Rs 2.84 and Rs 2.64 respectively.

Rahul Gandhi said PM Narendra Modi should bring down fuel prices. New Delhi: Highlights PM Modi accepted Virat Kohli's fitness challenge on Twitter Rahul Gandhi took a dig, daring him to lower record-high fuel prices Congress chief also warned of a nationwide agitation if he did not do so



The Congress president also warned of a nationwide agitation by his party if fuel prices were not reduced.



"Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge," he tweeted.



today, with the cost of petrol breaching Rs 85 in Mumbai. The price of the fuel is already at an all-time high in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.



In Delhi and Chennai, petrol was sold for Rs 77.47 and Rs 80.42 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs more than Rs 80 a litre, and is at its highest in four years.



The steep climb in fuel prices is attributed to a surge in crude oil prices and high excise duty. The price of Brent crude oil is over $79 per barrel.



The government is looking at "both short-term and long-term solutions", said Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today.



