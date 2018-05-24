Here's One From Me, Says Rahul Gandhi, Throwing #FuelChallenge At PM Modi

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted "challenge accepted" to Virat Kohli's post tagging him on a fitness campaign, Rahul Gandhi repurposed the thread to target the government on the rising fuel prices.
- PM Modi accepted Virat Kohli's fitness challenge on Twitter
- Rahul Gandhi took a dig, daring him to lower record-high fuel prices
- Congress chief also warned of a nationwide agitation if he did not do so
The Congress president also warned of a nationwide agitation by his party if fuel prices were not reduced.
"Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge," he tweeted.
Petrol prices shot up for the 11th straight day today, with the cost of petrol breaching Rs 85 in Mumbai. The price of the fuel is already at an all-time high in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai.
In Delhi and Chennai, petrol was sold for Rs 77.47 and Rs 80.42 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata costs more than Rs 80 a litre, and is at its highest in four years.
The steep climb in fuel prices is attributed to a surge in crude oil prices and high excise duty. The price of Brent crude oil is over $79 per barrel.
The government is looking at "both short-term and long-term solutions", said Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today.