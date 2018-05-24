Minister's Assurance As Oil Rates Go Up 11th Time In 11 Days: 10 Facts

Congress has taken out protests against the fuel price hike.

New Delhi: The government is looking at both short-term and long-term solutions to the rocketing fuel prices, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Thursday as state-run oil companies increased rates for the 11th straight day. Prices of diesel and petrol in India have surged to a record high, stoking acerbic criticism from the opposition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for causing hardship to people.