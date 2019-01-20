People's Cry, 'Your Highness': Rahul Gandhi Retorts To PM's 'Bachao' Barb

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi today

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today issued a withering rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's yesterday's "Bachao, Bachao" mimicry, saying it was not the voice of the opposition but that of the people "begging to be freed".

Yesterday, as 23 opposition parties rallied against the BJP in Kolkata under the initiative of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister had launched a caustic attack during his visit to Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Referring to the Bengal BJP, he said a party with only one legislator in West Bengal is giving the Trinamool Congress chief "sleepless nights".

"They are scared and restless -- which is why the entire opposition is coming together and shouting 'bachao, bachao, bachao'," PM Modi said.

Rahul Gandhi hit back today with a tweet:

Your Highness,



The cries for help are the cries of millions of unemployed youth; of farmers in distress; of oppressed Dalits & Adivasis; of persecuted minorities; of small businessmen in ruin; begging to be freed from your tyranny & incompetence.



In 100 days they will be free. https://t.co/sasW1IetWO - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2019

This morning too, the Prime Minister had launched another attack at the Grand Alliance, saying it was the coming together of "corruption, negativity and instability". The opposition is staring at defeat in the 2019 election," he said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, known for his barbed tweets, posted: "24 hours later the PM is still talking about #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade. Must say I'm surprised! I'd have thought he'd want people to forget the display of strength on @MamataOfficial didi's part."

Mr Gandhi, who did not attend Saturday's rally in Kolkata, had written to Ms Banerjee on Friday. He also sent senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Singhvi, who carried a letter from Sonia Gandhi, for the rally.