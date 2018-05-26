Rahul Gandhi Report Card For PM Modi Is Mostly 'F's But Not In All Areas As "remarks", Rahul Gandhi added: "Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span."

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modis government marked four years in office with a number of events across the country New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s report card for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government completing four years had four ‘F’s, two ‘A’s and one ‘B’ and plenty of bite. Hours before the Prime Minister launched a blistering attack on the Congress and other opposition parties in a public address in Odisha, the Congress chief posted the sarcastic tweet.



Mr Gandhi gave an 'F' to the Prime Minister for agriculture, foreign policy and job creation. However, for “slogan creation” and “self-promotion”, Mr Gandhi gave the Modi government 'A+'.



As “remarks”, he added: “Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span.”



PM Modi’s government marked four years in office with a number of events across the country.



The Congress also said people now know that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo was harmful for the country after four years of the NDA rule, which it described as a period of "treachery, trickery, revenge and lies".



Releasing a booklet titled 'India Betrayed', Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Randeep Surjewala said an atmosphere of fear and hatred has been created under the NDA rule.



Asked about Mr Gandhi’s attack, BJP chief Amit Shah at a news briefing said, "What do you expect from the opposition?"



"I have given the facts and figures of the works of the (Narendra) Modi government in last four years. And we are ready to debate on the basis of these facts and figures with them on any platform," he said.



