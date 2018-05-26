Nobody Safe Under Modi Government, Says Congress' Gulam Nabi Azad Attacking PM Modi on national security, Gulam Nabi Azad said BJP had used the issue of national security during the election campaign and exploited the nation in the name of national security.

240 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gulam Nabi Azad alleged that people are having sleepless nights under Modi government



"Kashmir is a state which was exploited by Modi most during the elections. In the recent past, ever since things had normalised in Jammu and Kashmir post 1996, highest number of security forces and civilians were killed in the



He was accompanied by several senior Congress leaders.



Attacking PM Modi on national security, Mr Azad said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had used the issue of national security during the election campaign and exploited the nation in the name of national security.



"National security is an area on which Prime Minister spoke during the election campaign. He highlighted the importance of national security and exploited it to the hilt. And, he got the maximum votes in the name of national security. But where is national security today? The national security does not mean only the territorial integrity of the country. The national security means where people are safe and secure, it means where there is freedom of expression and freedom of press. But under Modi's government nobody is safe. Everybody is having sleepless nights," Mr Azad said.



went on to remind the incidents of terrorist attacks on important locations like Pathankot, Uri and Nagrota, where dozens of security forces and civilians were killed.



Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said: "No other Prime Minister has ever lowered down the dignity of the post of PM like Modi."



Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala summed up Modi government's rule by saying, "treachery, trickery, revenge and lies are the four words that define Modi government's four years."



"Modi government spent Rs 4,600 crore on advertisements in the last four years," he added.



Speaking on the work of Narendra Modi government that completed four years on Saturday, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the Prime Minister failed to keep his promise on national security and let down security forces."Kashmir is a state which was exploited by Modi most during the elections. In the recent past, ever since things had normalised in Jammu and Kashmir post 1996, highest number of security forces and civilians were killed in the four years of Modi government ," Mr Azad said at a press conference.He was accompanied by several senior Congress leaders.Attacking PM Modi on national security, Mr Azad said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had used the issue of national security during the election campaign and exploited the nation in the name of national security."National security is an area on which Prime Minister spoke during the election campaign. He highlighted the importance of national security and exploited it to the hilt. And, he got the maximum votes in the name of national security. But where is national security today? The national security does not mean only the territorial integrity of the country. The national security means where people are safe and secure, it means where there is freedom of expression and freedom of press. But under Modi's government nobody is safe. Everybody is having sleepless nights," Mr Azad said. The Congress leader went on to remind the incidents of terrorist attacks on important locations like Pathankot, Uri and Nagrota, where dozens of security forces and civilians were killed.Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot said: "No other Prime Minister has ever lowered down the dignity of the post of PM like Modi." Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala summed up Modi government's rule by saying, "treachery, trickery, revenge and lies are the four words that define Modi government's four years.""Modi government spent Rs 4,600 crore on advertisements in the last four years," he added. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter