Rahul Gandhi Raises Slogans In Lok Sabha Over Karnataka Political Crisis

Rahul Gandhi raised slogans over Karnataka political crisis in Parliament

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today raised slogans in Lok Sabha over the developments in Karnataka.

This is for the first time that Rahul Gandhi was seen raising slogans in the 17th Lok Sabha.

Mr Gandhi arrived in the House at noon. At that time Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was raising the Karnataka issue and accused the ruling party of "poaching" its lawmakers in the state.

He was, however, disallowed by Speaker Om Birla saying, the matter was discussed in the House on Monday and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh had responded to the charges.

"It is your duty to save democracy," a Congress member said.

Unsatisfied with the Speaker''s response, Mr Chowdhury again tried to raise the issue.

He scribbled a few slogans on a piece of paper and gave it to his fellow lawmakers sitting behind him, who promptly raised them.

The members raised slogans like "Down with dictatorship" (Tanashahi Band Karo), "Stop the politics of poaching" (Shikar ki rajneeti Band Karo Band karo).

As members raised slogans, Rahul Gandhi also joined them.

As members entered the Well, they continued with the sloganeering.

The Speaker also warned members against bringing posters.

"This is our right," said one of the members. To which the Speaker said, "No it is not your right".

"The country is watching you. This is your House. Don't make it the house of a civic body," Mr Birla said.

The Congress has been raising issues pertaining to Karnataka in the Lok Sabha and accused the ruling BJP of "indulging in politics of poaching".

The year-old Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka is on the brink of collapse after a spate of resignations by legislators.

So far 14 lawmakers have resigned in Karnataka, which includes

11 from the Congress and three from the JDS. If accepted, the

coalition government's strength in the assembly would be reduced to 102 minus the Speaker against the halfway mark of 113.

The BJP's strength as of now stands at 107.

