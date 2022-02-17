Rahul Gandhi On Why Amarinder Singh Was Removed As Punjab Chief Minister

Punjab votes on February 20. The votes will be counted with 4 other states on March 10

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was removed from his post because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor.

Addressing a public rally here, Rahul Gandhi said, "I will tell you why Captain Amarinder Singh was removed as the Chief Minister of Punjab. It was because he did not agree to provide free electricity to the poor people. He said I have a contract with the power supplying companies."

Referring to the drugs menace in the state, the Congress leader said, "I kept saying drugs is a threat to the country. I am saying this again, Punjab is not a state where experiments should be done.

Development and growth will be meaningless in Punjab if drugs continue to destroy lives of youth here."

The polling in Punjab will take place in a single phase on February 20. The votes will be counted on March 10.

