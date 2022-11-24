'We Listen To People For 8 Hours And Speak 15 Mins': Rahul Gandhi On Yatra

Rahul Gandhi made the remark at a public gathering during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that they walk for about eight hours and cover an average of 25 km daily. "We interact with people in between the Yatra. We hear people's 'mann ki baat' for about eight hours and speak for about 15 minutes. Unlike PM's 'Mann Ki Baat', we listen to what is on the mind of farmers, youth, women, labourers, and small-scale traders throughout the day," he said.

Mr Gandhi made the remark at a public gathering during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur yesterday.

"I am very happy today that we are taking our first step in Madhya Pradesh. We will have a lot of talks, will hug you a lot and try to understand the problems of the farmers and the people. The problems are different in every state and in every district," he said.

"Our government was formed in Madhya Pradesh but they (BJP) bought our 20-25 corrupt MLAs," added Mr Gandhi.

"We started this journey from Kanyakumari. When we started, people said India is 3,300 km long and one cannot travel on foot. But now we have come to Madhya Pradesh, we will walk about 370 km here. This yatra will reach Srinagar and our tricolour will be raised there, no one can stop it," said the Congress leader.

There are three goals behind this yatra, said Mr Gandhi.

"Firstly, this is against the hatred, violence and fear that is being spread across India. Secondly, it is against unemployment and thirdly against inflation," he said, adding that lakhs of people, including the youth, farmers and the unemployed, will participate in this yatra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)