Rahul Gandhi Meets UAE's Sharjah Ruler, Discusses Range Of Issues

Rahul Gandhi met Sharjah ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi before his departure to India.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Sunday called on Sharjah ruler Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi and held a "cordial discussion" with him on a range of issues to strengthen the bilateral ties.

Mr Gandhi was in the United Arab Emirates on a two-day maiden visit to Dubai and Abu Dhabi during which he met the country's top leadership and addressed the Indian community besides meeting with the business leaders and students.

He met the Sharjah ruler before his departure to India.

"It was a pleasure to meet with Sultan bin Muhammad Al-Qasimi, the ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah. We had a cordial discussion that covered a range of issues. I look forward to working with him to strengthen the bonds between our countries," the Congress president said in a tweet.

"I am humbled by the love of the Indian community here in the UAE & their infectious enthusiasm & energy that helped make our visit a big success. I want to thank all the volunteers from the Congress Party, IUML, KMCC & local organisations for their hard work. I salute you all!," he said in another tweet.

Mr Gandhi Friday had an "excellent meeting" with Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during which he assured the Dubai ruler that he was committed to an even stronger bilateral ties.

Earlier, he addressed Indian workers and interacted with business leaders. Mr Gandhi also interacted with representatives of the Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC), Dubai and met the Punjabi community.