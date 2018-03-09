Rahul Gandhi Meets Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day trip to Singapore as part of the Congress party's efforts to connect with the Indian community abroad.

Share EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong along with Congress leader Milind Deora. (PTI) Singapore: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today called on Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and discussed wide range of topics related to India-Singapore ties.



Mr Gandhi is on a three-day trip to Singapore as part of the Congress party's efforts to connect with the Indian community abroad.



"I had a cordial meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong earlier today," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet.



"Our discussions covered a wide range of topics concerning our countries," the tweet said.



Mr Gandhi met Prime Minister Lee along with Congress leader Milind Deora and telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda.



"Pleased to have met Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong this morning along with Sam Pitroda and Milind Deora," Mr Gandhi posted on Facebook with some photographs.



"Always a pleasure to see @leehsienloong, Singapore's Prime Minister. First met him in New Delhi in 2005 during the launch of the India-Singapore Parliamentary Forum, which @VivianBala & I founded & co-chaired," Mr Deora tweeted.



Mr Gandhi also met Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.



Yesterday, he began the Singapore leg of his visit with an address to Indian entrepreneurs. He also made a formal address at the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.



Mr Gandhi, 47, also met MP Lim Wee Kiak, senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, MP Joan Pereira, MP Vikram Nair and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.



He also visited the iconic INA memorial in Singapore and paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who unveiled in 1945 the monument that commemorates the "Unknown Warrior" of the Indian National Army.



Singapore has some 500,000 people of Indian-origin in a multi-ethnic population of over 5.3 million.



The Congress president will be travelling to Malaysia where he will meet Prime Minister Najib Razak and members of the Indian community.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi today called on Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and discussed wide range of topics related to India-Singapore ties.Mr Gandhi is on a three-day trip to Singapore as part of the Congress party's efforts to connect with the Indian community abroad."I had a cordial meeting with the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong earlier today," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet."Our discussions covered a wide range of topics concerning our countries," the tweet said.Mr Gandhi met Prime Minister Lee along with Congress leader Milind Deora and telecom entrepreneur Sam Pitroda."Pleased to have met Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong this morning along with Sam Pitroda and Milind Deora," Mr Gandhi posted on Facebook with some photographs."Always a pleasure to see @leehsienloong, Singapore's Prime Minister. First met him in New Delhi in 2005 during the launch of the India-Singapore Parliamentary Forum, which @VivianBala & I founded & co-chaired," Mr Deora tweeted.Mr Gandhi also met Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Tharman Shanmugaratnam.Yesterday, he began the Singapore leg of his visit with an address to Indian entrepreneurs. He also made a formal address at the prestigious Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.Mr Gandhi, 47, also met MP Lim Wee Kiak, senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary, Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee, MP Joan Pereira, MP Vikram Nair and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.He also visited the iconic INA memorial in Singapore and paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who unveiled in 1945 the monument that commemorates the "Unknown Warrior" of the Indian National Army. Singapore has some 500,000 people of Indian-origin in a multi-ethnic population of over 5.3 million.The Congress president will be travelling to Malaysia where he will meet Prime Minister Najib Razak and members of the Indian community.